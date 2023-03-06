Rockford Art Musuem highlights student art pieces at Young Artists Exhibition

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - Young artists within a 50-mile radius of the Rockford Art Museum show off their talents at Sunday’s 82nd Young Artists Show.

According to the museum’s executive director Carrie Johnson, of the 600 art submissions received for this year’s edition of the Young Artists Show, only about 170 were chosen.

“I’m speechless, it’s so surreal that I’m here right now in this moment,” said best in show winner Celia Bruno.

For any artist, seeing your hard work payoff is exciting. But for these high schoolers, it’s a shocking experience as Bruno puts it. The piece that won her the best in show title is a portrait she drew of her mother.

“I want to draw that moment,” Bruno said. “That beautiful moment of her sitting by herself.”

Art teachers say they’re so proud to see their students’ artwork recognized.

“It’s so exciting,” said Belvidere North High School art teacher Edith Obenchain. “Of course, you know, you want to think you can take credit for it, but the truth of the matter is, I can’t take credit for it.”

Staff pick winner Zoe Antczak says seeing two of her pieces in the gallery is a surreal experience because being an artist is what she’s always wanted to do, and that dream is starting to come true.

“Being able to put art in a gallery and get awards being recognized for making art is just amazing, I don’t know I just, I love it.”

Zoe’s dad says he is incredibly proud of his daughter’s hard work.

“Whatever she makes, I think is great,” David Antczak said. “Just see other people appreciate it and for her to get awards and things is fantastic.”

According to one honorable mention winner, Peyton Wilson, the show is so beneficial for these students because it creates a sense of community.

“It’s really just an honor, honestly like, just to have this representation in the community for young artists and being able to be represented is just it’s an incredible honor,” Wilson said.

All of the artists interviewed Sunday share the same advice, never give up and explore new art mediums to find your true calling.

The free high school Young Artist Exhibition will be on display at the Rockford Art Museum through April 2.

Copyright 2023 WIFR. All rights reserved.