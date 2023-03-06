Roads reopened after car crash with fire truck in Rockford

Emergency crews dispatched around 11:30 a.m. for aid. No word yet on injuries or what caused...
Emergency crews dispatched around 11:30 a.m. for aid. No word yet on injuries or what caused the crash.(Marta Berglund)
By WIFR Newsroom
Published: Mar. 6, 2023 at 11:49 AM CST|Updated: 6 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - Nearly five hours after a crash Monday, two roads in Rockford are reopened to the public.

The serious crash involving a fire truck shut down parts of Whitman Street in Rockford, according to police.

Emergency crews dispatched just after 11:30 a.m. to the intersection at N. Church and Whitman Street in response.

One of the vehicles on the scene had apparent damage to the driver’s side door. No word yet on injuries or what caused the crash.

Rockford police tweeted about the closures around noon, saying:

Copyright 2023 WIFR. All rights reserved.

Most Read

41-year-old Daniel Elkinton was last seen February 24 and reported missing three days later.
Missing Genoa man found dead in the Kishwaukee River
One person is hospitalized after one-vehicle accident Sunday afternoon in the 5800 block of...
One person hospitalized after jeep crashes into tree in Roscoe
Parts of 1st and Charles in downtown Rockford are blocked off to traffic following a crash...
Rollover accident closes intersection in downtown Rockford
Car insurance rate hike
$182M rate hike for State Farm insurance customers to be finalized Friday
Police investigate a stabbing on Auburn St.
Man in critical condition after being stabbed in Rockford

Latest News

FILE: Representatives from the Chicago-Rockford International Airport say they are taking this...
FAA: Rockford airport approved to move forward with expansion
RVC couldn’t stop a surge by the Storm in the second half as they were eliminated from the...
RVC men’s basketball ends first season at Division II level with loss to Milwaukee
One person is hospitalized after one-vehicle accident Sunday afternoon in the 5800 block of...
One person hospitalized after jeep crashes into tree in Roscoe
Parts of 1st and Charles in downtown Rockford are blocked off to traffic following a crash...
Rollover accident closes intersection in downtown Rockford