Roads reopened after car crash with fire truck in Rockford

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - Nearly five hours after a crash Monday, two roads in Rockford are reopened to the public.

The intersection of N. Church St and Whitman St has been reopened. — RockfordILPolice (@RockfordPD) March 6, 2023

The serious crash involving a fire truck shut down parts of Whitman Street in Rockford, according to police.

Emergency crews dispatched just after 11:30 a.m. to the intersection at N. Church and Whitman Street in response.

One of the vehicles on the scene had apparent damage to the driver’s side door. No word yet on injuries or what caused the crash.

Rockford police tweeted about the closures around noon, saying:

Street closure @ N. Church St & Whitman St due to serious traffic crash. Whitman St is closed from N. Main St to N. Court St. Southbound traffic on N. Church St is blocked @ Neapolitan St. Please use other routes to drive around the area for the next several hours. — RockfordILPolice (@RockfordPD) March 6, 2023

Copyright 2023 WIFR. All rights reserved.