Roads closed after car crash with fire truck in Rockford

Closures expected for the next several hours.
Emergency crews dispatched around 11:30 a.m. for aid. No word yet on injuries or what caused...
Emergency crews dispatched around 11:30 a.m. for aid. No word yet on injuries or what caused the crash.(Marta Berglund)
By WIFR Newsroom
Published: Mar. 6, 2023 at 11:49 AM CST|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - A serious crash Monday shuts down parts of Whitman Street in Rockford, according to police.

Emergency crews dispatched just after 11:30 a.m. to the intersection at N. Church and Whitman Street for a car crash involving a fire truck.

One of the vehicles on the scene had apparent damage to the driver’s side door. No word yet on injuries or what caused the crash.

Motorists are urged to avoid the area and use alternate routes during the road closures.

Copyright 2023 WIFR. All rights reserved.

Most Read

41-year-old Daniel Elkinton was last seen February 24 and reported missing three days later.
Missing Genoa man found dead in the Kishwaukee River
Parts of 1st and Charles in downtown Rockford are blocked off to traffic following a crash...
Rollover accident closes intersection in downtown Rockford
One person is hospitalized after one-vehicle accident Sunday afternoon in the 5800 block of...
One person hospitalized after jeep crashes into tree in Roscoe
Car insurance rate hike
$182M rate hike for State Farm insurance customers to be finalized Friday
Police investigate a stabbing on Auburn St.
Man in critical condition after being stabbed in Rockford

Latest News

RVC couldn’t stop a surge by the Storm in the second half as they were eliminated from the...
RVC men’s basketball ends first season at Division II level with loss to Milwaukee
One person is hospitalized after one-vehicle accident Sunday afternoon in the 5800 block of...
One person hospitalized after jeep crashes into tree in Roscoe
Parts of 1st and Charles in downtown Rockford are blocked off to traffic following a crash...
Rollover accident closes intersection in downtown Rockford
Rockford Art Museum hosts 82nd Young Artists Exhibition showing off 170 pieces.
Rockford Art Musuem highlights student art pieces at Young Artists Exhibition