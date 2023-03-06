One person hospitalized after jeep crashes into tree in Roscoe

One person is hospitalized after one-vehicle accident Sunday afternoon in the 5800 block of...
One person is hospitalized after one-vehicle accident Sunday afternoon in the 5800 block of Belvidere Road in Roscoe.(wifr)
By Mike Garrigan
Published: Mar. 5, 2023 at 9:04 PM CST|Updated: 17 minutes ago
ROSCOE, Ill. (WIFR) - One person is sent to the hospital after a crash involving a jeep and a tree.

It happened around 3 p.m. Sunday in the 5800 block of Belvidere Road in Roscoe. Initial reports said the person was unresponsive and had to be extricated from the car, but no information has been released on the person’s condition. The Winnebago County Sheriff’s Office brought in it’s crime scene unit to investigate. Harlem-Roscoe Fire also helped in the rescue efforts.

