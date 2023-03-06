One person hospitalized after jeep crashes into tree in Roscoe

ROSCOE, Ill. (WIFR) - One person is sent to the hospital after a crash involving a jeep and a tree.

It happened around 3 p.m. Sunday in the 5800 block of Belvidere Road in Roscoe. Initial reports said the person was unresponsive and had to be extricated from the car, but no information has been released on the person’s condition. The Winnebago County Sheriff’s Office brought in it’s crime scene unit to investigate. Harlem-Roscoe Fire also helped in the rescue efforts.

Copyright 2023 WIFR. All rights reserved.