Jo Daviess Co. crash shuts down U.S. 20 on Monday

RAWLINS, Ill. (WIFR) - U.S. 20 West is closed Monday after Jo Daviess Sheriff’s deputies say a motor vehicle crashed.

Limited details have been released but deputies confirm the road will be shut down for a few hours while the investigation and cleanup is underway.

Emergency crews dispatched to the area include the Galena Fire Department, East Dubuque EMS and Galena police.

The Jo Daviess County Sheriff’s Office is handling the investigation.

