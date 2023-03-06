Jo Daviess Co. crash shuts down U.S. 20 on Monday

Motor vehicle crash
Motor vehicle crash(MGN)
By WIFR Newsroom
Published: Mar. 6, 2023 at 5:30 PM CST|Updated: 9 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

RAWLINS, Ill. (WIFR) - U.S. 20 West is closed Monday after Jo Daviess Sheriff’s deputies say a motor vehicle crashed.

Limited details have been released but deputies confirm the road will be shut down for a few hours while the investigation and cleanup is underway.

Emergency crews dispatched to the area include the Galena Fire Department, East Dubuque EMS and Galena police.

The Jo Daviess County Sheriff’s Office is handling the investigation.

This story is developing and will be updated as information is confirmed.

Copyright 2023 WIFR. All rights reserved.

Most Read

41-year-old Daniel Elkinton was last seen February 24 and reported missing three days later.
Missing Genoa man found dead in the Kishwaukee River
One person is hospitalized after one-vehicle accident Sunday afternoon in the 5800 block of...
One person hospitalized after jeep crashes into tree in Roscoe
Parts of 1st and Charles in downtown Rockford are blocked off to traffic following a crash...
Rollover accident closes intersection in downtown Rockford
Car insurance rate hike
$182M rate hike for State Farm insurance customers to be finalized Friday
Police investigate a stabbing on Auburn St.
Man in critical condition after being stabbed in Rockford

Latest News

FILE: Representatives from the Chicago-Rockford International Airport say they are taking this...
FAA: Rockford airport approved to move forward with expansion
Emergency crews dispatched around 11:30 a.m. for aid. No word yet on injuries or what caused...
Roads reopened after car crash with fire truck in Rockford
RVC couldn’t stop a surge by the Storm in the second half as they were eliminated from the...
RVC men’s basketball ends first season at Division II level with loss to Milwaukee
One person is hospitalized after one-vehicle accident Sunday afternoon in the 5800 block of...
One person hospitalized after jeep crashes into tree in Roscoe