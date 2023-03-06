FAA: Rockford airport approved to move forward with expansion

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - The Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) gives the Chicago-Rockford International Airport (RFD) to move forward with its latest expansion project despite activist’s efforts to save one of the last remaining natural prairies in Illinois.

A response from the FAA was released Monday:

“Chicago Rockford International Airport will retain more than six acres of the Bell Bowl Prairie. This includes more than three acres of high-quality prairie. Any excavation and shrub and brush clearing work in the project area will occur between October 15 through March 15 to avoid impacts to the Rusty Patched Bumble Bee and avoid the prime nesting seasons for the black-billed cuckoo and the upland sandpiper.”

The FAA released a reevaluation Monday approving a revised proposal in the cargo expansion project. According to the reevaluation, the airport is addressing environmental concerns brought to its attention, and the construction project can move forward.

“The Chicago Rockford International Airport is implementing numerous plans regarding resource conservation, operational efficiency, and economic sustainability. RFD will continue to pursue fiscally responsible actions to meet reductions in air quality emissions, resource management and commitment to keeping the local community informed,” a statement on the airport’s website reads.

National Land Institute activists have been working since October 2021 against RFD’s expansion project’s interference with one of the last remaining prairies in Illinois.

Despite all efforts, activists feel since the Chicago Rockford International Airport announced plans to build through the heart of Bell Bowl Prairie, compromise feels out of reach. The National Land Institute sent a 60-day notice in January 2023 of intention to file a federal complaint regarding the prairie.

The full evaluation is available to read here:

