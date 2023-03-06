Bruce Willis’ wife asks paparazzi to stop yelling at him

FILE - Bruce Willis was reportedly approached by paparazzi during a recent outing, his wife said.
FILE - Bruce Willis was reportedly approached by paparazzi during a recent outing, his wife said.(Source: CNN/file)
By CNN Newsource staff
Published: Mar. 6, 2023 at 8:15 AM CST|Updated: 8 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - Bruce Willis’ wife wants the paparazzi to keep its distance from her husband, who has dementia.

In an Instagram video, Emma Heming Willis asked photographers to stop yelling at the “Die Hard” star when they see him in public.

She recounted a recent incident where paparazzi attempted to speak to Willis when he made a rare public appearance to meet friends for coffee.

Also, Heming Willis asked for advice from other caregivers and specialists on how to get loved ones out in the world safely.

Her request comes weeks after the Willis family announced the actor has a form of dementia called fronto-temporal dementia or FTD.

It is caused by progressive nerve cell loss in the areas of the brain generally associated with personality, behavior and language.

Copyright 2023 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

41-year-old Daniel Elkinton was last seen February 24 and reported missing three days later.
Missing Genoa man found dead in the Kishwaukee River
Car insurance rate hike
$182M rate hike for State Farm insurance customers to be finalized Friday
Parts of 1st and Charles in downtown Rockford are blocked off to traffic following a crash...
Ambulances called to rollover accident that closes parts of two streets in downtown Rockford
Police investigate a stabbing on Auburn St.
Man in critical condition after being stabbed in Rockford
One person is hospitalized after one-vehicle accident Sunday afternoon in the 5800 block of...
One person hospitalized after jeep crashes into tree in Roscoe

Latest News

Pennsylvania Gov. Josh Shapiro speaks during a news conference in East Palestine, Ohio, Feb....
Norfolk Southern to pay millions for derailment: governor
Atlanta Police Chief Darin Schierbaum discusses the events that led up to dozens of arrests at...
Dozens arrested at 'Cop City,' police say
FILE - Co-anchors Savannah Guthrie, left, and Hoda Kotb pose on "Today" show set at NBC Studios...
Hoda Kotb returns to ‘Today’ show after family health issue
Fireworks are thrown at officers Sunday at 'Cop City,' a controversial future public training...
Police: Dozens arrested after violent protest at Atlanta public training center’s future site