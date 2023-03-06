Ambulances called to rollover accident that closes parts of two streets in downtown Rockford

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - A two-vehicle rollover accident causes parts of 1st avenue and Charles Street to be closed for several hours in downtown Rockford.

The accident happened about 6:45 p.m. Sunday near the intersection of 1st and Charles. It’s unclear what led to the crash between a jeep and a car, but the jeep landed on it’s side as a result of the crash. a two block stretch of both 1st and Charles were blocked off to traffic as Rockford Police ask us to avoid the area. A 23 News crew saw at least two ambulances at the scene, but there has been no information given yet on whether there were any injuries.

