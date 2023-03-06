Ambulances called to rollover accident that closes parts of two streets in downtown Rockford

Parts of 1st and Charles in downtown Rockford are blocked off to traffic following a crash...
Parts of 1st and Charles in downtown Rockford are blocked off to traffic following a crash between a car and jeep around 6:45 pm Sunday.(wifr)
By Mike Garrigan
Published: Mar. 5, 2023 at 8:00 PM CST|Updated: 7 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - A two-vehicle rollover accident causes parts of 1st avenue and Charles Street to be closed for several hours in downtown Rockford.

The accident happened about 6:45 p.m. Sunday near the intersection of 1st and Charles. It’s unclear what led to the crash between a jeep and a car, but the jeep landed on it’s side as a result of the crash. a two block stretch of both 1st and Charles were blocked off to traffic as Rockford Police ask us to avoid the area. A 23 News crew saw at least two ambulances at the scene, but there has been no information given yet on whether there were any injuries.

Copyright 2023 WIFR. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Car insurance rate hike
$182M rate hike for State Farm insurance customers to be finalized Friday
The new Rockford Public Library is expected to be completed by the end of the 2023.
More changes coming to downtown Rockford skyline
In 1971, Butch Mordick bough the Freeport-based potato chip company.
Freeport mourns loss of Mrs. Mike’s Potato Chips owner, son
Police investigate a stabbing on Auburn St.
Man in critical condition after being stabbed in Rockford
Winnebago County Public Health Administrator urge residents to reduce exposure to PFAS
Winnebago County Health Department raises awareness of toxic chemical

Latest News

Rockford Art Museum hosts 82nd Young Artists Exhibition showing off 170 pieces.
Rockford Art Musuem highlights student art pieces at Young Artists Exhibition
Fatal crash generic
One dead and another injured in fiery Rock County crash
41-year-old Daniel Elkinton was last seen February 24 and reported missing three days later.
Missing Genoa man found dead in the Kishwaukee River
A memorable season for the Byron Lady Tigers’ girls’ basketball team came to an end Saturday as...
Byron takes 2nd at IHSA 2A State Championship