Alleged Pinnon’s shooter arrives at Winnebago Co. jail

Woman shot to death at Pinnon's in Rockford(Stephanie Quirk)
By WIFR Newsroom
Published: Mar. 6, 2023 at 9:57 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - A man accused of first-degree murder is in custody in Winnebago County.

William Jones, 40, was arrested on January 13 in Alabama for a shooting outside Pinnon’s meat market in Rockford. He arrived Friday, March 3 at the Winnebago County jail.

Jones is accused of shooting and killing long-time Pinnon’s employee, 63-year-old Peggy Anderson during an attempted armed robbery.

He’s due in Winnebago County court at 1:30 p.m. Monday, March 6.

