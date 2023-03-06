Alleged Pinnon’s shooter arrives at Winnebago Co. jail

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - A man accused of first-degree murder is in custody in Winnebago County.

William Jones, 40, was arrested on January 13 in Alabama for a shooting outside Pinnon’s meat market in Rockford. He arrived Friday, March 3 at the Winnebago County jail.

Jones is accused of shooting and killing long-time Pinnon’s employee, 63-year-old Peggy Anderson during an attempted armed robbery.

He’s due in Winnebago County court at 1:30 p.m. Monday, March 6.

