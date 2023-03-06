Alleged Pinnon’s shooter appears in court

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - A man accused of first-degree murder was seen in court Monday.

William Jones, 40, appeared for the first time since he was extradited from Alabama in the murder of 63-year-old Peggy Anderson.

His mother and sister also appeared in court via Zoom.

Jones was arrested on January 13 in Alabama for a shooting outside Pinnon’s meat market in Rockford. He arrived Friday, March 3 at the Winnebago County jail.

He’s accused of shooting and killing the long-time Pinnon’s employee during an attempted armed robbery.

The next court date is scheduled for April 11, with the bond set at $5 million.

Copyright 2023 WIFR. All rights reserved.