4 Americans missing, feared kidnapped in Matamoros, Mexico

Four U.S. citizens have been kidnapped after gunmen opened fire on their vehicle in the...
Four U.S. citizens have been kidnapped after gunmen opened fire on their vehicle in the northern Mexico border city of Matamoros, the FBI said.(Source: FBI)
By The Associated Press
Published: Mar. 5, 2023 at 11:35 PM CST|Updated: 55 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MEXICO CITY (AP) - Four U.S. citizens have been kidnapped after gunmen opened fire on their vehicle in the northern Mexico border city of Matamoros, the FBI said Sunday.

The four had entered Matamoros, across from Brownsville, Texas, on Friday. They were travelling in a white minivan with North Carolina license plates.

The FBI San Antonio Division office said the vehicle came under fire shortly after it entered Mexico.

“All four Americans were placed in a vehicle and taken from the scene by armed men,” the office said. The FBI is offering a $50,000 reward for the return of the victims and the arrest of the culprits.

Matamoros is home to warring factions of the Gulf drug cartel.

The shootouts in Matamoros were so bad that the U.S. Consulate issued an alert about the danger Friday.

Tamaulipas state police said people had been killed and injured Friday, but did not say how many.

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Car insurance rate hike
$182M rate hike for State Farm insurance customers to be finalized Friday
The new Rockford Public Library is expected to be completed by the end of the 2023.
More changes coming to downtown Rockford skyline
In 1971, Butch Mordick bough the Freeport-based potato chip company.
Freeport mourns loss of Mrs. Mike’s Potato Chips owner, son
Police investigate a stabbing on Auburn St.
Man in critical condition after being stabbed in Rockford
41-year-old Daniel Elkinton was last seen February 24 and reported missing three days later.
Missing Genoa man found dead in the Kishwaukee River

Latest News

Some California residents have been snowed in their homes in Crestline for about 11 days.
RAW: California residents trapped by walls of snow
RVC couldn’t stop a surge by the Storm in the second half as they were eliminated from the...
RVC men’s basketball ends first season at Division II level with loss to Milwaukee
FILE - Gary Rossington of the band Lynyrd Skynyrd performs on Day 1 of the 2015 Big Barrel...
Lynyrd Skynyrd founding member Gary Rossington dead at 71
President Joe Biden walks across the Edmund Pettus Bridge in Selma, Ala., Sunday, March 5,...
In Selma, Biden says right to vote remains under assault