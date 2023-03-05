Rain and patchy fog made up Saturday, potential storm to come

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - Saturday started off in the sun only for clouds to roll in and bring in the rain. The majority of the day was windy with winds up to 15 mph, making it feel a whole lot cooler than the days high.

We almost reached a high of 50 degrees. (Kayleigh Randle, WIFR)

Saturday almost reached a high of 50 degrees but unfortunately missed it by a degree at 49 degrees. Rain cooled the day off at around three this afternoon and last until five in the evening. Increased humidity brought in a heavier amount of patchy fog affecting drivers visibility.

Clear night with some patchy fog. (Kayleigh Randle, WIFR)

The remainder of the night will be clear but as we make our way into Sunday which will be very cloudy, but temperatures will be on the rise. Sunday evening around five rain will start to roll in and continue through the entire night.

The rest of the day will be cloudy. (Kayleigh Randle, WIFR)

Rain begins to fall in the Rockford area. (Kayleigh Randle, WIFR)

Heavy rain begins in the stateline with the potential to raise river levels. (Kayleigh Randle, WIFR)

Heavy rainfall continues to fall in our region. (Kayleigh Randle, WIFR)

This rain will be fairly heavily and last until Monday at around two in the morning. We are watching for rising levels in the rivers along the stateline.

After the rain calms down on Monday morning, the rest of the day will be warmer in the 50′s but cloudy.

Rain begins to fall apart and leave the Rockford region. (Kayleigh Randle, WIFR)

Break from the rain for the rest of the day with only clouds. (Kayleigh Randle, WIFR)

Lots of rain headed our way for Sunday and Monday. (Kayleigh Randle, WIFR)

Copyright 2023 WIFR. All rights reserved.