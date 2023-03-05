Rain and patchy fog made up Saturday, potential storm to come
ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - Saturday started off in the sun only for clouds to roll in and bring in the rain. The majority of the day was windy with winds up to 15 mph, making it feel a whole lot cooler than the days high.
Saturday almost reached a high of 50 degrees but unfortunately missed it by a degree at 49 degrees. Rain cooled the day off at around three this afternoon and last until five in the evening. Increased humidity brought in a heavier amount of patchy fog affecting drivers visibility.
The remainder of the night will be clear but as we make our way into Sunday which will be very cloudy, but temperatures will be on the rise. Sunday evening around five rain will start to roll in and continue through the entire night.
This rain will be fairly heavily and last until Monday at around two in the morning. We are watching for rising levels in the rivers along the stateline.
After the rain calms down on Monday morning, the rest of the day will be warmer in the 50′s but cloudy.
