Rain and patchy fog made up Saturday, potential storm to come

By Kayleigh Randle
Published: Mar. 4, 2023 at 10:52 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - Saturday started off in the sun only for clouds to roll in and bring in the rain. The majority of the day was windy with winds up to 15 mph, making it feel a whole lot cooler than the days high.

We almost reached a high of 50 degrees.
We almost reached a high of 50 degrees.(Kayleigh Randle, WIFR)

Saturday almost reached a high of 50 degrees but unfortunately missed it by a degree at 49 degrees. Rain cooled the day off at around three this afternoon and last until five in the evening. Increased humidity brought in a heavier amount of patchy fog affecting drivers visibility.

Clear night with some patchy fog.
Clear night with some patchy fog.(Kayleigh Randle, WIFR)

The remainder of the night will be clear but as we make our way into Sunday which will be very cloudy, but temperatures will be on the rise. Sunday evening around five rain will start to roll in and continue through the entire night.

The rest of the day will be cloudy.
The rest of the day will be cloudy.(Kayleigh Randle, WIFR)
Rain begins to fall in the Rockford area.
Rain begins to fall in the Rockford area.(Kayleigh Randle, WIFR)
Heavy rain begins in the stateline with the potential to raise river levels.
Heavy rain begins in the stateline with the potential to raise river levels.(Kayleigh Randle, WIFR)
Heavy rainfall continues to fall in our region.
Heavy rainfall continues to fall in our region.(Kayleigh Randle, WIFR)

This rain will be fairly heavily and last until Monday at around two in the morning. We are watching for rising levels in the rivers along the stateline.

After the rain calms down on Monday morning, the rest of the day will be warmer in the 50′s but cloudy.

Rain begins to fall apart and leave the Rockford region.
Rain begins to fall apart and leave the Rockford region.(Kayleigh Randle, WIFR)
Break from the rain for the rest of the day with only clouds.
Break from the rain for the rest of the day with only clouds.(Kayleigh Randle, WIFR)
Lots of rain headed our way for Sunday and Monday.
Lots of rain headed our way for Sunday and Monday.(Kayleigh Randle, WIFR)

Copyright 2023 WIFR. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Car insurance rate hike
$182M rate hike for State Farm insurance customers to be finalized Friday
In 1971, Butch Mordick bough the Freeport-based potato chip company.
Freeport mourns loss of Mrs. Mike’s Potato Chips owner, son
The two-car crash happened around 9 a.m. Friday at the intersection of Harlem and Forest Hills...
Loves Park intersection reopens after rollover crash
The Clermont County Sheriff's Office is investigating four deaths in a possible murder-suicide.
Family was shot in murder-suicide minutes before being evicted from foreclosed home, sheriff says
Winnebago County Public Health Administrator urge residents to reduce exposure to PFAS
Winnebago County Health Department raises awareness of toxic chemical

Latest News

Scattered showers in the region.
Missed the storm but rain is still to come
Major Miss on the Storm Today
Major Miss on the Storm Today
Saturday afternoon to Monday evening the Pecatonica River is being watched for potential...
Mild Thursday but Friday could bring a mix of rain and snow
Cloudy and Cooler Today
Cloudy and Cooler Today