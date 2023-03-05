One dead and another injured in fiery Rock County crash

CLINTON, WIS. (WIFR) - A two-vehicle crash Sunday morning kills one driver and sends the other driver to the hospital with serious injuries.

According to the Rock County Sheriff’s Office, a 2001 Ford Explorer, driven by a man was traveling eastbound on State Highway 67 near Clinton, Wisconsin around 7:11 Sunday morning. That’s when investigators say the Explorer crossed over the center line near the intersection of South Northrup Road, before colliding into a westbound traveling 2015 Ford Taurus, driven by a 24-year-old man from Sharon, Wisconsin. The Explorer caught fire as a result of the impact and became fully engulfed. The Driver of the Explorer was pronounced dead at the scene. The driver of the Taurus was taken to a local hospital where he was in stable condition with serious injuries. The crash remains under investigation. The name of the deceased driver will be released by the Rock County Medical Examiner’s office at a later date. State Highway 67 was closed for four ours while deputies investigated and cleared up the crash. No charges or citations are anticipated.

