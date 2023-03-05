Missing Genoa man found dead in the Kishwaukee River

41-year-old Daniel Elkinton was last seen February 24 and reported missing three days later.
By Mike Garrigan
Published: Mar. 5, 2023 at 3:41 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
GENOA, Ill. (WIFR) - Genoa police say the body of a 41-year-old man last seen on February 24 is found Saturday in the Kishwaukee River. According to the Genoa Police Department’s Facebook page, foul play is not suspected and more information would be made available Monday.

Daniel Elkinton was reported missing February 27, and a day later an organized search was conducted by about 50 volunteers along the Kishwaukee River. Elkinton was last seen leaving his Hampshire workplace at 3:45 on Friday, February 24. About three hours later he made contact by phone with his family for the last time.

Copyright 2023 WIFR. All rights reserved.

