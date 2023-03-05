Marshmallow’s HOPE rebuilds abandoned home for struggling veteran

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - After a mom lost her fourteen-year-old son to suicide in 2018, her goal in life became to help others find hope to keep moving forward.

Marshmallow’s HOPE and officials from Winnebago County team up to completely renovate and gut out an abandoned home to give not only the house a new life but a veteran in need.

“It gets me all emotional seeing the community come out and literally there’s been an uproar of support,” said Marshmallow’s HOPE founder Laura Kane.

Marshmallow’s HOPE’s Project 4114 is a chance to spark new life into children, veterans and a lonely house. Kane says she got the idea for this project during a mission trip she and her youngest son went on after her oldest boy, Zachary, died of suicide.

“Watching him build this house, being on top of the roof, putting shingles down, I really saw how empowering that was for him,” Kane said.

On Saturday, the children within Marshmallow’s HOPE join with volunteers from all across Winnebago County to rebuild an abandoned home, in hopes of rebuilding a veteran’s life. The project’s name 4114 honors Kane’s son who was just 14 when he took his own life, and the number 41 represents a jersey owned by a Byron teen who also died from suicide.

“Project 4114 is bigger than me, it’s bigger than Marshmallow’s Hope,” Kane said. “It is a community engagement project to show people that we can all come together and bless an individual in a major way.”

This Rockford house is donated by the Winnebago County Trustee Program. Leaders say it’s stood abandoned for years.

“I’m very very happy today that it’s at a point it can be repurposed and get back to a veteran’s house,” said Winnebago County Board Chairperson Joseph Chiarelli.

One volunteer says he’s no stranger to the struggles many veterans face, which is why this project is incredibly important to him.

“I’m a vet myself and as soon as I saw what this is for, you know, it kind of inspired me to come out, so it hits close to home,” said Project 4114 volunteer Bavan Singh.

Kane says their goal is to have the house completely restored and in the veteran’s hands by Veteran’s Day, which is Nov. 11.

The organization Marshmallow’s Hope is also in honor of Kane’s son. Marshmallow was his nickname and HOPE stands for Hold on, pain ends.

