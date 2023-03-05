Man in critical condition after being stabbed in Rockford

Police investigate a stabbing on Auburn St.
Police investigate a stabbing on Auburn St.(Elisa Reamer)
By WIFR Newsroom
Published: Mar. 4, 2023 at 7:31 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - Police surrounded the area of the 2400 block of Auburn St. this afternoon to investigate a stabbing that left a man fighting for his life.

According to a tweet made by Rockford Police just before 3:30 p.m. Saturday, an adult male was stabbed and sustained life-threatening wounds. Officers asked people to avoid the scene until the investigation was complete.

An update came around at 5:15 p.m. that police now have a suspect in custody, and the victim is listed in critical condition. 23 News will update when more details arise.

Copyright 2023 WIFR. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Car insurance rate hike
$182M rate hike for State Farm insurance customers to be finalized Friday
In 1971, Butch Mordick bough the Freeport-based potato chip company.
Freeport mourns loss of Mrs. Mike’s Potato Chips owner, son
The two-car crash happened around 9 a.m. Friday at the intersection of Harlem and Forest Hills...
Loves Park intersection reopens after rollover crash
The Clermont County Sheriff's Office is investigating four deaths in a possible murder-suicide.
Family was shot in murder-suicide minutes before being evicted from foreclosed home, sheriff says
Winnebago County Public Health Administrator urge residents to reduce exposure to PFAS
Winnebago County Health Department raises awareness of toxic chemical

Latest News

Tuffy may be gone but his legacy won’t ever be forgotten. Dozens of community members and local...
Rockford community remembers city alderperson Tuffy Quinonez
Tuffy may be gone but his legacy won’t ever be forgotten. Dozens of community members and local...
Rockford community remembers city alderperson Tuffy Quinonez
The new Rockford Public Library is expected to be completed by the end of the 2023.
More changes coming to downtown Rockford skyline
SifI Network will start constructing Rockford FiberCity in June to offer internet for every...
High-speed accessible, affordable internet coming to Rockford later this year