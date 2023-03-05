Man in critical condition after being stabbed in Rockford

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - Police surrounded the area of the 2400 block of Auburn St. this afternoon to investigate a stabbing that left a man fighting for his life.

According to a tweet made by Rockford Police just before 3:30 p.m. Saturday, an adult male was stabbed and sustained life-threatening wounds. Officers asked people to avoid the scene until the investigation was complete.

An update came around at 5:15 p.m. that police now have a suspect in custody, and the victim is listed in critical condition. 23 News will update when more details arise.

