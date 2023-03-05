Illinois teen identified in Rock County crash

By Mike Garrigan
Published: Mar. 5, 2023 at 5:26 PM CST
CLINTON, WIS. (WIFR) - An Illinois teen has been identified as the person who died Sunday in a Rock County crash.

Jorge Susunaga, 19, of Woodstock died from injuries sustained in the two-vehicle crash. The other driver, a 24-year-old man from Sharon, Wis., was taken to the hospital with serious injuries.

According to the Rock County Sheriff’s Office, Susunaga was traveling eastbound on Highway 67 near Clinton, Wis. around 7:11 Sunday morning.

That’s when investigators say his vehicle crossed the center line near the intersection of South Northrup Road, crashing into a westbound traveling vehicle.

One car caught fire as a result of the crash. Susunaga was pronounced dead at the scene.

No charges or citations are anticipated, but the crash remains under investigation.

