Rockford community remembers city alderperson Tuffy Quinonez

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - Dozens of community members and local leaders express their sympathies for Tuffy Quinonez at his visitation Friday afternoon. The 11th ward alder died from complications of a stroke.

Tuffy may be gone but his legacy won’t ever be forgotten. Dozens of community members and local leaders gather at Fitzgerald Funeral Home in Rockford Friday afternoon for his visitation.

Even though the service didn’t start until 4, several people were lined up outside the chapel waiting to say goodbye to Tuffy one last time and remember his accomplishments as a city alder. One of those is Alderperson Chad Thuneberg who says his contributions to the community are as long as the line outside the chapel waiting for him.

“It just shows today at the turnout that’s already coming here. There’s a line out the door already. It’s just the impact Tuffy had on many people in our community. That’s Tuffy.”

Thuneberg adds there’s going to be a major void on Rockford city council but knows every decision the city makes, Tuffy will be right there with them.

There will be a funeral mass for Tuffy Saturday morning at 10 at St. Bridget Catholic Church in Loves Park. Then loved ones will attend his burial at Calvary Catholic Cemetery.

Copyright 2023 WIFR. All rights reserved.