More changes coming to downtown Rockford skyline

By Jim Hagerty
Published: Mar. 3, 2023 at 8:43 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - From the Morgan Street Bridge to the 160-room Embassy Suites, downtown Rockford has welcomed a host of new developments in the past decade.

And with numerous projects in the works, the heart of the city’s skyline is about to take on a slightly new look.

One of those projects is the $33 million main library at the corner of North Wyman and Mulberry streets. When finished, the state-of-the art multimedia facility will be set against a historic landscape that includes some of the city’s oldest buildings.

“Even though [the library is ] a modern aesthetic, it’s used to incorporate the surroundings,” said Bridget Finn, the Rockford Public Library’s marketing and communications director.

Those surroundings include properties like the Talcott Building, Burnham Lofts, and the old Rockford Register Star News Tower. Finn says the new library will complement those buildings and change the way downtown looks from all directions.

“The whole building is going to capitalize on being there and using the views of downtown,” Finn said. “So, I don’t mind the contemporary at all, especially if it works to incorporate the building into the landscape itself.”

A reimagined Davis Park and the proposed redux of the old Barber Colman industrial campus on South Main Street are expected to transform the skyline even more. Both additions are already creating buzz among visitors and residents.

“Coming from a big city, downtown was always a place to go with you and your family. Having parks downtown is something I am used to,” said Cristal Hood, who moved to Rockford from Orlando a year ago. “So, I am definitely looking forward to more of that environment because it brings the community together.”

Construction on the library is expected to conclude by the end of the year. The Davis Park and Barber Colman developments are still in the planning stages.

The new park is expected to feature boat docks, an urban beach, and a concert venue. Called Colman Yards, $400 million Barber Colman project involves 10 historic buildings that will be transformed into apartments, townhomes and commercial space.

Copyright 2023 WIFR. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Car insurance rate hike
$182M rate hike for State Farm insurance customers to be finalized Friday
Strange, mysterious lights in the sky Wednesday night in Rockford confounds residents
Strange, mysterious lights seen in skies across greater Rockford
Deputies: Rockford garage fire caused by meth lab explosion
Deputies: Rockford garage fire caused by meth lab explosion
In 1971, Butch Mordick bough the Freeport-based potato chip company.
Freeport mourns loss of Mrs. Mike’s Potato Chips owner, son
Authorities arrest a Machesney Park man in connection to a shooting at a local bar
Winnebago County sheriff provides update on Onyx Bar & Grill shooting

Latest News

SifI Network will start constructing Rockford FiberCity in June to offer internet for every...
High-speed accessible, affordable internet coming to Rockford later this year
Rockford ice cream stand, Dari Fair, up for sale
Rockford ice cream stand, Dari Fair, up for sale
Kayleigh's Friday Forecast - 03/03/2023
Kayleigh's Friday Forecast - 03/03/2023
Mrs. Mikes Potato Chips legacy
Mrs. Mikes Potato Chips legacy