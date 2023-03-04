More changes coming to downtown Rockford skyline

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - From the Morgan Street Bridge to the 160-room Embassy Suites, downtown Rockford has welcomed a host of new developments in the past decade.

And with numerous projects in the works, the heart of the city’s skyline is about to take on a slightly new look.

One of those projects is the $33 million main library at the corner of North Wyman and Mulberry streets. When finished, the state-of-the art multimedia facility will be set against a historic landscape that includes some of the city’s oldest buildings.

“Even though [the library is ] a modern aesthetic, it’s used to incorporate the surroundings,” said Bridget Finn, the Rockford Public Library’s marketing and communications director.

Those surroundings include properties like the Talcott Building, Burnham Lofts, and the old Rockford Register Star News Tower. Finn says the new library will complement those buildings and change the way downtown looks from all directions.

“The whole building is going to capitalize on being there and using the views of downtown,” Finn said. “So, I don’t mind the contemporary at all, especially if it works to incorporate the building into the landscape itself.”

A reimagined Davis Park and the proposed redux of the old Barber Colman industrial campus on South Main Street are expected to transform the skyline even more. Both additions are already creating buzz among visitors and residents.

“Coming from a big city, downtown was always a place to go with you and your family. Having parks downtown is something I am used to,” said Cristal Hood, who moved to Rockford from Orlando a year ago. “So, I am definitely looking forward to more of that environment because it brings the community together.”

Construction on the library is expected to conclude by the end of the year. The Davis Park and Barber Colman developments are still in the planning stages.

The new park is expected to feature boat docks, an urban beach, and a concert venue. Called Colman Yards, $400 million Barber Colman project involves 10 historic buildings that will be transformed into apartments, townhomes and commercial space.

Copyright 2023 WIFR. All rights reserved.