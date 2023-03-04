Missed the storm but rain is still to come

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - Friday did not end up being the rainy day we thought it was going to be, but that doesn’t mean we have escaped the rain just yet.

The storm system took a turn downward staying more south, bypassing us completely. This storm was unpredictable and we saw that clearly with the lack of snow and rain in our area.

Temperatures cooled down a bit too but still stayed fairly mild. We had a high of 41 degrees today, and although we missed the rain, we still kept the clouds with no breaks for the sun. The day was pretty windy with gusts up to 28 mph and winds coming from the east between 10 and 15 mph.

The rest of Friday night remained cloudy with some breaks for clear skies, but scattered clouds will be the story for tonight.

Saturday is going to remain fairly cloudy throughout the day, but we can look forward to a significant warm up. Temperatures are set to reach 48 degrees with a little bit of wind in the area. Saturday will have rain for a couple hours in the late afternoon. It will begin around four in the evening and fall apart around six at night.

The rest of Saturday will be cloudy after the rain falls away.

We will see more clouds throughout the day on Sunday while temperatures remain pretty mild in the upper-40s. However, as we get further into the night rain is set to make a re-appearance around 10 at night and last overnight.

Monday morning will continue with the heavy rainfall across the Stateline. Temperatures are also set to ramp up to 58 degrees so we will be on the watch for a potential storm. Humidity will also be a big story for Monday due to the rise in temperatures and increased moisture in the air. The early morning rain will end around six in the morning, leaving the rest of Monday humid and cloudy.

After Mondays big warm up, temperatures are going to begin to cool off and decrease quickly back into the 30s. This could cause some interesting weather affects and even potential snow.

