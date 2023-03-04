High-speed accessible, affordable internet coming to Rockford later this year

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - Rockford residents without internet will see a change in circumstances this summer as the city plans to widen its fiber option network.

“The world is basically based on technology,” said Rockford resident Dominique Jacks who has experience living without internet.

“Digital equity.” Jacks says it’s an important idea and one educators and Rockford city leaders must pay close attention to.

“I originally moved to Rockford. I was busy moving things and stuff and didn’t have time to get my internet set up right away and I was in between jobs, so I would come to the library which was actually very accessible,” Jacks said.

The National Digital Inclusion Alliance says digital equity is a condition that highlights disparities between people who have internet and those who don’t.

“Anything that can be done to help people access the internet is going to help them live better,” said Rockford Public Library’s marketing director Brigette Finn.

Finn says 18% of the city’s residents who don’t have access to internet get left behind because of the lack of technology and information keeps them from fully participating in society, democracy and the economy.

“They’ve made a ton of progress on the engineering so far, so we’re very hopeful and optimistic that, you know, come June buckets in the ground and fiber conduit is being laid,” said City f Rockford’s public works director Kyle Saunders.

That’s why the City of Rockford hopes to bridge that digital divide installing a fiber optic network that allows everyone to access internet.”

“Once it’s complete, will look to connect every single house and every single business to high-speed internet,” Saunders said.

So no one is left behind.

“Families can now utilize it and that makes it accessible, have it within the home,” Jacks said.

The City of Rockford partners with SifI Networks to complete the project over the next four years for a price both residents and businesses can afford.

