Winnebago County Health Department raises awareness of toxic chemical

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - The Winnebago County Health Department is doing everything possible to raise awareness about per- and polyfluoroalkyl substances, also known as PFAS.

PFAS is a man-made chemical commonly found in a variety of consumer products. If ingested, the chemicals can cause serious health effects. Public Health Administrator, Dr. Sandra Martell, says there’s a high chance of reproductive effects and developmental delays.

“PFAS chemicals stay in your body as well as the environment for long periods of time, so you want to reduce the accumulation in those early periods,” said Martell.

High levels of PFAS were found in areas throughout Southeast Rockford. Therefore, Martell strongly advises residents with private wells to test their water source, switch to city water, or use a water filtration system.

“Less than 17% had been tested, agreed to be tested for PFAS. So the challenge is getting those additional because you saw how widespread it is in that area and so our concern is many individuals don’t know that they have PFAS in their water,” said Martell.

The health department will host two community open houses later this month so residents can talk to government officials and get their questions answered.

