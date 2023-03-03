Winnebago County Health Department raises awareness of toxic chemical

By Amber Cooper
Published: Mar. 2, 2023 at 6:18 PM CST|Updated: moments ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - The Winnebago County Health Department is doing everything possible to raise awareness about per- and polyfluoroalkyl substances, also known as PFAS.

PFAS is a man-made chemical commonly found in a variety of consumer products. If ingested, the chemicals can cause serious health effects. Public Health Administrator, Dr. Sandra Martell, says there’s a high chance of reproductive effects and developmental delays.

“PFAS chemicals stay in your body as well as the environment for long periods of time, so you want to reduce the accumulation in those early periods,” said Martell.

High levels of PFAS were found in areas throughout Southeast Rockford. Therefore, Martell strongly advises residents with private wells to test their water source, switch to city water, or use a water filtration system.

“Less than 17% had been tested, agreed to be tested for PFAS. So the challenge is getting those additional because you saw how widespread it is in that area and so our concern is many individuals don’t know that they have PFAS in their water,” said Martell.

The health department will host two community open houses later this month so residents can talk to government officials and get their questions answered.

Copyright 2023 WIFR. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Rockford's River District is known for its selection of local shops and restaurants.
Downtown Rockford restaurant to close indefinitely
Strange, mysterious lights in the sky Wednesday night in Rockford confounds residents
Strange, mysterious lights seen in skies across greater Rockford
Gary Freeman, 27, of Palatine is wanted in Ogle County on a $10,000,000 bond.
Man indicted on murder charges in 2022 Rochelle apartment fire
This Polystoechotes punctata or giant lacewing was collected in Fayetteville, Arkansas in 2012...
Giant flying bug found at Arkansas Walmart turns out to be ‘super-rare’ Jurassic-era insect
Body identified
Woman found dead near golf course in Mt. Morris

Latest News

Dr. Sandra Martell urge resident to reduce exposure to PFAS
Winnebago County Health Department raises awareness of toxic chemical
Insulin
Local diabetic community reacts to news of $35 insulin cap
Stateliners with diabetics react to news of insulin price cap
Stateliners with diabetics react to news of insulin price cap
" We recommend you experiment safely and find out what works best for you,”
MICRO-DOSING CANNABINOIDS