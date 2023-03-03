Winnebago County departments seek more funding for increased Freedom of Information requests

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - Increased technology means increased transparency for the Winnebago County State Attorney’s Office and Sherrif Department.

“So that we can better serve the community,” said Winnebago County Sheriff Department’s Chief Deputy Rick Ciganek.

A segment of the Safe-T Act requires law enforcement officials to wear body cameras when they are on scene to increase transparency. But because of this, Freedom of Information Act requests for video footage are more frequent and take longer to process.

“Every time we turn the body camera on or the in-car camera, it creates three new videos, so potentially on every crime scene or every call a police officer deputy goes on, we will create from two to four, six, 10, 12 videos,” Ciganek said.

The Winnebago County Sheriff Department is hoping to hire two new clerks through their Records Division. Department leaders say it can take one clerk up to eight hours to redact a 30-minute video before they can release it to the FOIA requester.

“Our goal is to make sure we can do that as quickly and timely and as most effectively as we can efficiently as we can for the community,” Ciganek said.

The Winnebago County State Attorney’s Office is looking to hire a new administrative employee who only deals with FOIA requests to save time for attorneys worrying about civil reports.

“We want an administrative employee to handle those requests, so it’s more about just resource management,” Winnebago County State Attorney J. Hanley said.

The Winnebago County’s Finance Committee vice chairperson Jaime Salgado says the board budgeted $2 million for the Pretrial Fairness Act, which is where the money for the increased budgets will come from.

“There is a need for additional staffing for the amount of work coming through and the backlog of cases,” Salgado said.

The Winnebago County State Attorney’s Office is hoping to increase its budget by $70,880. Meanwhile the Winnebago County Sheriff’s Department is asking for a $36,392 increase to its budget.

