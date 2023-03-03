Spurs release Dixon native Isaiah Roby

SAN ANTONIO, Texas (WIFR) - According to NBA Insider Shams Charania, the Spurs have released Dixon native Isaiah Roby after he joined the team last summer.

Roby was a depth piece for San Antonio averaging 11.3 minutes per game, 4.1 points per game, and 2.6 rebounds per game. According to Charania, the move comes as San Antonio claims former Bucks big man Sandro Mamukelashvili off waivers.

The 2022-23 season marks Roby’s fourth year in the NBA after playing two years in the G League.

Copyright 2023 WIFR. All rights reserved.