Spurs release Dixon native Isaiah Roby

Roby joined the Spurs during the 2022 offseason
(WIFR)
By Michael Tilka
Published: Mar. 3, 2023 at 4:27 PM CST|Updated: 48 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SAN ANTONIO, Texas (WIFR) - According to NBA Insider Shams Charania, the Spurs have released Dixon native Isaiah Roby after he joined the team last summer.

Roby was a depth piece for San Antonio averaging 11.3 minutes per game, 4.1 points per game, and 2.6 rebounds per game. According to Charania, the move comes as San Antonio claims former Bucks big man Sandro Mamukelashvili off waivers.

The 2022-23 season marks Roby’s fourth year in the NBA after playing two years in the G League.

Copyright 2023 WIFR. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Car insurance rate hike
$182M rate hike for State Farm insurance customers to be finalized Friday
Strange, mysterious lights in the sky Wednesday night in Rockford confounds residents
Strange, mysterious lights seen in skies across greater Rockford
Deputies: Rockford garage fire caused by meth lab explosion
Deputies: Rockford garage fire caused by meth lab explosion
Authorities arrest a Machesney Park man in connection to a shooting at a local bar
Winnebago County sheriff provides update on Onyx Bar & Grill shooting
This Polystoechotes punctata or giant lacewing was collected in Fayetteville, Arkansas in 2012...
Giant flying bug found at Arkansas Walmart turns out to be ‘super-rare’ Jurassic-era insect

Latest News

Byron gets through Butler Prep in IHSA 2A State Semifinal
Byron gets through Butler Prep in IHSA 2A State Semifinal
Rosepine rolls to state championship game with huge win over Union Parish.
Rosepine rolls to state championship game with huge win over Union Parish
IHSA Girls Baskbetball State Finals on Circle
IHSA Girls Basketball Championships viewing schedule
Rockford Christian’s Park, Wedekind sign NLI’s
Rockford Christian’s Park, Wedekind sign NLI’s