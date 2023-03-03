Mild Thursday but Friday could bring a mix of rain and snow

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - Thursday saw a bit of a cool down with temperatures staying at a mild 40 degrees with overcast skies, but we could experience a big storm system on Friday.

The day kept clouds in the sky as our high of the day was 41 degrees. Winds came in from the north at a calm 5 mph, not picking up speed too much. It was a great day to do get out. The rest of Thursday night will remain cool and cloudy.

Early Friday morning will continue with the clouds while picking up speed in winds. The National Weather Service says that anyone living in the stateline should not fear of large amounts of snow. Snow will fall and begin around six in the morning on Friday and will become rain around 10 a.m. The rain will become heavy and last until eight in the evening.

We are expected to get up to an inch of rainfall which could also cause potential flooding in the Pecatonica River. The river currently stands at a flood stage of 12′ but could increase to 13′ after the heavy rainfall.

A flood advisory will go into effect for Freeport residents and anyone who lives east of the Pecatonica River, on Saturday afternoon until Monday evening. Low level fields and areas will be in the pathway for flooding.

The remainder of Friday after the rain has fallen away will be cloudy and mild. Humidity will also be rising that day. Saturday will have a small couple hours of rain showers in the late afternoon but will finish up around 10 p.m.

Sunday and Monday will also be rainy days with the rain at night and rain in the morning. The day on Sunday will be partly cloudy while the rest of Monday after the rain will remain on the cloudier side.

