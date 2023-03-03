Meridian School Board candidates to host supply drive

MONROE CENTER, Ill. (WIFR) - Two school board candidates in the Meridian School District are working together to support the district’s staff. Candidates Dustin Collins and Karl Hall are helping out counselors who sometimes use their own money to purchase school supplies by asking the community to donate items for the next few weeks.

They will host a supply drive Saturday, March 18th from 1 to 4 p.m. at Double-O Saloon in Monroe Center. Not only will there be a spot to donate, but the two candidates also plan to have a musical guest and face painting for kids.

You can stop by on that day, or at Double-O Saloon any time leading up to it. Supplies requested are listed below. More information is available here.

Supplies Requested:

Food: Snacks (granola bars, teddy grahams, easy mac, microwave soups), mints/Jolly Ranchers

Miscellaneous: Toiletries (shampoo, body wash, deodorant, body spray), chapstick, feminine products, lotion, water bottles, holiday supplies (Halloween costumes, Valentine’s, birthday treats)

School Supplies: Trapper keepers, pencil cases/pouches

Clothing: Black shorts (Youth M-Adult XXL), unisex grey t-shirts & sweatshirts (Sizes Adult S-XXL), ladies leggings (Sizes S-XXL), sneakers (grade school & middle school sizes), winter clothing (Sizes 4T-12), sweatpants, leggings, & shorts (Sizes 4T-12), socks & underwear (All Sizes)

**Gently used clothing is accepted. Undergarments must be new and unopened**

