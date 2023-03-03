Major Miss on the Storm Today

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - Cloudy skies today with a rain/snow mix this afternoon and early evening. Highs should reach the lower 40′s then drop to the upper 20′s tonight. Little to no accumulation is expected now with northeast winds 15 - 20 MPH gusting to 30 MPH. Slight chance for a shower tomorrow afternoon with highs in the low 40′s. Upper 40′s on Sunday and upper 50′s on Monday with scattered showers.

Copyright 2023 WIFR. All rights reserved.