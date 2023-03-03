Major Miss on the Storm Today

Major Miss on the Storm Today
By Aaron Wilson
Published: Mar. 3, 2023 at 9:57 AM CST|Updated: moments ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - Cloudy skies today with a rain/snow mix this afternoon and early evening. Highs should reach the lower 40′s then drop to the upper 20′s tonight. Little to no accumulation is expected now with northeast winds 15 - 20 MPH gusting to 30 MPH. Slight chance for a shower tomorrow afternoon with highs in the low 40′s. Upper 40′s on Sunday and upper 50′s on Monday with scattered showers.

Copyright 2023 WIFR. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Strange, mysterious lights in the sky Wednesday night in Rockford confounds residents
Strange, mysterious lights seen in skies across greater Rockford
Deputies: Rockford garage fire caused by meth lab explosion
Deputies: Rockford garage fire caused by meth lab explosion
Authorities arrest a Machesney Park man in connection to a shooting at a local bar
Winnebago County sheriff provides update on Onyx Bar & Grill shooting
This Polystoechotes punctata or giant lacewing was collected in Fayetteville, Arkansas in 2012...
Giant flying bug found at Arkansas Walmart turns out to be ‘super-rare’ Jurassic-era insect
Car insurance rate hike
$182M rate hike for State Farm insurance customers to be finalized Friday

Latest News

Saturday afternoon to Monday evening the Pecatonica River is being watched for potential...
Mild Thursday but Friday could bring a mix of rain and snow
Cloudy and Cooler Today
Cloudy and Cooler Today
A different model run earlier this morning suggested a wintry mix would quickly change over to...
Considerable uncertainty remains over Friday winter storm
50′s & Dry Today
50′s & Dry Today