Illinois bill would allow craft brewers to ship beer out of state

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - Illinois brew pubs may soon have a new way to increase their business after a bill that would allow them to ship their suds to remote customers was filed Thursday.

Senate Bill 2193 creates the “Brewer Shipper’s License” that mirrors the permit that lets winemakers ship their products to customers in other states using third-party delivery services like DHL, FedEx, and UPS.

Reed Sjostrom, co-founder of Prairie Street Brewing Co. in Rockford, says says if the bill becomes law, it will mean more sales and an opportunity to promote the Forest City.

“I think it will be huge to be able to represent Rockford and our brewery outside of our area,” Sjostrom said. “And if we can ship beer to all the states that can legally accept alcohol shipping, we can start sending beer to so many more people. And so many more people will know about our brand and our wonderful city.”

Local Prairie Street customers are also excited. Tom Didier frequents several craft breweries and says it would be nice to get shipments at home when he can’t get out to grab a cold one.

“This new law that they’re talking about would be ideal for getting delivery at home,” Didier said. “It would be very convenient, especially when it involved getting around in bad-weather type situations. I would find that very favorable.”

Senate Bill 2193 was sponsored by state Sen. Ran Villivalm (D-Chicago).

Copyright 2023 WIFR. All rights reserved.