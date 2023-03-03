Freeport mourns loss of Mrs. Mike’s Potato Chips owner, son

FREEPORT, Ill. (WIFR) - A community mourns a heavy loss this week after losing two members of the Mrs. Mike’s Potato Chip family.

Matt Mordick, 44, died Sunday, Feb. 26, and his father, Robert “Butch” Mordick, 80, died Wednesday, March 1.

April would’ve marked Butch’s 51st year as owner of the Freeport staple.

A celebration of Life will be held for both Butch and Matt at a date still to be determined. Burke-Tubbs Funeral Home in Freeport is handling the services.

A memorial has been established in each Matt and Butch’s memory.

