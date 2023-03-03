Freeport mourns loss of Mrs. Mike’s Potato Chips owner, son

In 1971, Butch Mordick bough the Freeport-based potato chip company.
In 1971, Butch Mordick bough the Freeport-based potato chip company.
By WIFR Newsroom
Published: Mar. 3, 2023 at 11:24 AM CST|Updated: 6 minutes ago
FREEPORT, Ill. (WIFR) - A community mourns a heavy loss this week after losing two members of the Mrs. Mike’s Potato Chip family.

Matt Mordick, 44, died Sunday, Feb. 26, and his father, Robert “Butch” Mordick, 80, died Wednesday, March 1.

April would’ve marked Butch’s 51st year as owner of the Freeport staple.

A celebration of Life will be held for both Butch and Matt at a date still to be determined. Burke-Tubbs Funeral Home in Freeport is handling the services.

A memorial has been established in each Matt and Butch’s memory.

