Flags to be lowered state-wide in honor of fallen Chicago police officer

American flags 2022
American flags 2022(WIFR)
By WIFR Newsroom
Published: Mar. 3, 2023 at 5:33 PM CST|Updated: moments ago
ILLINOIS (WIFR) - Governor JB Pritzker orders all flags displayed to be flown at half-staff in honor of a Chicago police officer killed in the line of duty.

Flags across Illinois are to be lowered at sunrise, Saturday, March 4 until sunset on Thursday, March 9.

Officer Andres Vasquez-Lasso, 32, was shot and killed on duty Wednesday in the city’s Gage Park neighborhood.

