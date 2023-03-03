Flags to be lowered state-wide in honor of fallen Chicago police officer

ILLINOIS (WIFR) - Governor JB Pritzker orders all flags displayed to be flown at half-staff in honor of a Chicago police officer killed in the line of duty.

Flags across Illinois are to be lowered at sunrise, Saturday, March 4 until sunset on Thursday, March 9.

Officer Andres Vasquez-Lasso, 32, was shot and killed on duty Wednesday in the city’s Gage Park neighborhood.

Copyright 2023 WIFR. All rights reserved.