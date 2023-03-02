Winnebago County sheriff provides update on Onyx Bar & Grill shooting

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - The Winnebago County sheriff’s office arrest 31-year-old Jimmie Lee Rogers, who was out on parole for less than two months before he allegedly shot four people inside Onyx Bar & Grill shooting.

Rogers faces charges of attempted murder, aggravated battery and discharge of a firearm, unlawful use of weapons by a felon, and a felon in possession of a firearm. Sheriff Gary Caruana says this was an isolated event and residents have nothing to worry about.

“It’s not a situation where you have to be scared out there in Machesney. It’s a very very safe environment. Anthony Maceli was on it, our detectives were on it and they did just a great job of police work,” said Caruana.

Rogers was taken into custody and is being held at the Winnebago County jail without bond. The case is still under investigation and anyone with information is encouraged to call the Winnebago County sheriff’s office.

