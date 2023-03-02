Two 19-year-olds face weapons, drug charges after Rockford traffic stop

Rockford police
Rockford police(WIFR)
By WIFR Newsroom
Published: Mar. 2, 2023 at 2:25 PM CST|Updated: 55 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - A traffic stop Monday night in Rockford leads to gun and drug charges for two 19-year-olds.

Emanuel Albert and Terrance Greene were arrested just after 6:30 p.m. During the stop, police found Albert wanted on an outstanding warrant.

Police say they also found Ecstasy pills in Albert’s possession.

Officers recovered two loaded guns and an extended magazine reported stolen from Racine, Wis. from the vehicle.

Albert faces two counts of unlawful use of a weapon and possession of a controlled substance. Greene faces possession of a stolen firearm, no FOID card and aggravated unlawful use of weapon charges.

Both Albert and Greene are lodged in the Winnebago County jail awaiting court.

Copyright 2023 WIFR. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Rockford's River District is known for its selection of local shops and restaurants.
Downtown Rockford restaurant to close indefinitely
Strange, mysterious lights in the sky Wednesday night in Rockford confounds residents
Strange, mysterious lights seen in skies across greater Rockford
Gary Freeman, 27, of Palatine is wanted in Ogle County on a $10,000,000 bond.
Man indicted on murder charges in 2022 Rochelle apartment fire
This Polystoechotes punctata or giant lacewing was collected in Fayetteville, Arkansas in 2012...
Giant flying bug found at Arkansas Walmart turns out to be ‘super-rare’ Jurassic-era insect
Body identified
Woman found dead near golf course in Mt. Morris

Latest News

Authorities arrest a Machesney Park man in connection to a shooting at a local bar
Winnebago County sheriff provides update on Onyx Bar & Grill shooting
Authorities arrest a Machesney Park man in connection to a shooting at a local bar
Winnebago County sheriff provides update on Onyx Bar & Grill shooting
Daniel Elkinton, 41, was last seen learving workaround 3:45 p.m. Friday, Feb. 24.
Search underway for missing Genoa man
Photo of the panel
Rockford Public School Board candidates share why they’re best fit for the job