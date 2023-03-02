Two 19-year-olds face weapons, drug charges after Rockford traffic stop

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - A traffic stop Monday night in Rockford leads to gun and drug charges for two 19-year-olds.

Emanuel Albert and Terrance Greene were arrested just after 6:30 p.m. During the stop, police found Albert wanted on an outstanding warrant.

Police say they also found Ecstasy pills in Albert’s possession.

Officers recovered two loaded guns and an extended magazine reported stolen from Racine, Wis. from the vehicle.

Albert faces two counts of unlawful use of a weapon and possession of a controlled substance. Greene faces possession of a stolen firearm, no FOID card and aggravated unlawful use of weapon charges.

Both Albert and Greene are lodged in the Winnebago County jail awaiting court.

