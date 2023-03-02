Teen sisters jump into icy pond to save 2 kids: ‘Just get them out’

WEST DES MOINES, Iowa (KCCI) - Two teenage sisters from Iowa are being recognized as heroes after they saved two kids who fell through the ice into a pond behind their apartment building.

Sisters Jacora and Jasmine Morris were scrolling through TikTok on Saturday when they happened to look out their third story window at the right time. Two kids were playing on a frozen pond behind the apartment building when they fell through the ice.

As soon as the sisters noticed what had happened, they sprang into action.

“I immediately screamed, ‘They’re drowning.’ And then, me and my sister, we ran downstairs… We were falling down the stairs to get back here,” said Jasmine Morris, who is 15 years old.

“I just stopped what I was doing, got up and I was just running out. I was just in shoes, shorts and a tank top,” said Jacora Morris, who is 17 years old.

The sisters didn’t hesitate to jump into the icy water to help the kids, who they say were around 7 or 8 years old.

“I’m numb. So, those kids, they’ve been in there longer than me. They’ve got to be numb. At some point, they were going to just stop moving, and I didn’t want them to just stop moving,” Jasmine Morris said. “So, it was just, ‘Come on, just get them out. You can get out later. Just get them out.’”

One boy was trapped underneath the ice with only a finger above the surface.

“I grabbed his middle finger. That is how I pulled him up, and we got him up there,” Jacora Morris said.

The sisters turned into heroes in seconds. Their quick thinking meant the two kids made it out of the icy water, alive and well.

“You could see the relief and the happiness that he was out the water and both of them were safe,” Jasmine Morris said.

The rescue happened so fast that medics didn’t get there until it was all over.

“I was amazed. Not many children would drop what they’re doing – or adults – and just run out and wade into water up to their shoulders to pull two other kids out,” said West Des Moines EMS Division Chief Doug Harms.

Jacqueline Morris, the teens’ mom, now says all those years of swimming lessons paid off.

“I’m very proud. I really don’t have the words to say because every time like, ‘Wow, those were my girls,’” she said.

But the sisters aren’t looking for praise – they are just overjoyed at the outcome and thankful for their quick reactions.

“I’m just happy they’re OK,” Jasmine Morris said. “[I learned] I have quick reaction skills, and when I have a sense to just look up and do something, I need to look up.”

The city of West Des Moines plans to recognize the Morris sisters with a lifesaving award at a later date.

Copyright 2023 KCCI via CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.