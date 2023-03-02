Strange, mysterious lights seen in skies across greater Rockford

23 News’ First Alert Weather team says it’s two planets
Strange lights puzzle Rockford residents
Strange lights puzzle Rockford residents(WIFR)
By Zoe Chipalla, Mark Henderson and Mike Garrigan
Published: Mar. 1, 2023 at 7:33 PM CST|Updated: moments ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - Mysterious lights have been reported across the greater Rockford region on Wednesday night.

23 News viewers flood the newsroom with calls, pictures and videos, showing a pair of lights floating in the sky. It’s not a spy balloon or an alien invasion, according to Chief Meteorologist, Mark Henderson.

It’s two planets, Venus and Jupiter, very close to one another. It happened in April 2022, but the two won’t be pictured together this close or this bright until February 2032.

Jupiter and Venus
Jupiter and Venus(WIFR)

However, you won’t have to wait long for another conjunction like this. On the first day of summer this year, Venus, Mars and the Moon will appear like a triangle in the night sky.

Copyright 2023 WIFR. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Rockford's River District is known for its selection of local shops and restaurants.
Downtown Rockford restaurant to close indefinitely
Investigators say the shooting suspect was removed from the bar after a fight broke out. He...
Machesney Park man arrested after Onyx Bar & Grill shooting
Body identified
Woman found dead near golf course in Mt. Morris
Local UAW President and Belvidere's mayor optimistic that this isn't final chapter of...
Leaders react to Belvidere Stellantis plant indefinitely going idle
Arrest made in fatal Ogle County motorcycle crash
Arrest made in fatal Ogle County motorcycle crash

Latest News

Man indicted on murder charges in 2022 Rochelle apartment fire
Man indicted on murder charges in 2022 Rochelle apartment fire
Families are struggling with inflation rates and decreased SNAP benefits, leaving them with the...
Rising food insecurity calls more families to food banks
Families are struggling with inflation rates and decreased SNAP benefits, leaving them with the...
Food insecurity on the rise calling more families to food banks
Ticket pre-sale for the “George Lopez: OMG Hi!” comedy tour opens at 10 a.m. Thursday, March 2.
George Lopez to bring ‘OMG Hi!’ comedy tour to Coronado