Strange, mysterious lights seen in skies across greater Rockford

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - Mysterious lights have been reported across the greater Rockford region on Wednesday night.

23 News viewers flood the newsroom with calls, pictures and videos, showing a pair of lights floating in the sky. It’s not a spy balloon or an alien invasion, according to Chief Meteorologist, Mark Henderson.

It’s two planets, Venus and Jupiter, very close to one another. It happened in April 2022, but the two won’t be pictured together this close or this bright until February 2032.

Jupiter and Venus (WIFR)

However, you won’t have to wait long for another conjunction like this. On the first day of summer this year, Venus, Mars and the Moon will appear like a triangle in the night sky.

