Search underway for missing Genoa man

Daniel Elkinton, 41, was last seen learving workaround 3:45 p.m. Friday, Feb. 24.
Daniel Elkinton, 41, was last seen learving workaround 3:45 p.m. Friday, Feb. 24.(Genoa Police Department)
By WIFR Newsroom
Published: Mar. 2, 2023 at 11:54 AM CST|Updated: 24 minutes ago
GENOA, Ill. (WIFR) - Police are investigating the disappearance of a Genoa man this week.

Daniel Elkinton, 41, was last seen around 3:45 p.m. Friday, Feb. 24. Elkinton was leaving work in Hampshire, and around 6:30 p.m. that day, called a family member from his home.

He was reported missing on Monday, Feb. 27.

Police launched an organized search Tuesday, Feb. 28 along the Kishwaukee River with more than 50 volunteers, but found no sign of Elkinton.

He’s described as being 5 feet, 7 inches tall and weighing 160 lbs. He has black hair and brown eyes, and could be wearing a green jacket, blue jeans and red shoes

Anyone with information on Elkinton’s wherabouts can call the police non-emergency number at 815-784-2526.

