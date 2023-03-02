Man arrested in Janesville after giving fake name, fleeing during traffic stop

Both subjects were arrested
Both subjects were arrested(MGN online)
By Marta Berglund
Published: Mar. 2, 2023 at 8:01 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

JANESVILLE, Wis. (WIFR) - Two people were arrested in Janesville early Thursday morning following a lengthy traffic stop.

It began just after 12:30 a.m., when Janesville Police pulled over Catherine Waite, 37, at the intersection of Tripp Road and Kellie Court. Waite gave a fake name for the man in the passenger seat. Then, she stepped out of the car. The man got into the driver’s seat and drove off.

He eventually drove into a ditch near South Hayner Road and Rockport Road. He then fled on foot. The man, identified as Shannon Patterson, 37, was given medical treatment and taken into custody. He is at the Rock County Jail.

Police discovered Shannon is on probation for a felony charge of possession of a firearm and possession with intent to deliver cocaine. He also has a criminal history that includes aggravated battery and resisting and officer causing substantial bodily harm.

Waite was also arrested. She faces charges of resisting/obstructing an officer. She was also charged with multiple vehicle violations.

Copyright 2023 WIFR. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Rockford's River District is known for its selection of local shops and restaurants.
Downtown Rockford restaurant to close indefinitely
Strange, mysterious lights in the sky Wednesday night in Rockford confounds residents
Strange, mysterious lights seen in skies across greater Rockford
Gary Freeman, 27, of Palatine is wanted in Ogle County on a $10,000,000 bond.
Man indicted on murder charges in 2022 Rochelle apartment fire
Body identified
Woman found dead near golf course in Mt. Morris
Investigators say the shooting suspect was removed from the bar after a fight broke out. He...
Machesney Park man arrested after Onyx Bar & Grill shooting

Latest News

Photo of the panel
Rockford Public School Board candidates share why they’re the best fit for the job
There remains considerable uncertainty regarding Friday's storm's track, which creates...
Mark's Wednesday Forecast -- 3/1/2023
Employees of the Belvidere Assembly plant talk outside the Tebala Event Center in Cherry Valley...
‘It’s a sad day’: Stellantis workers attend exit meeting
Strange, mysterious lights in the sky Wednesday night in Rockford confounds residents
Strange, mysterious lights seen in skies across greater Rockford