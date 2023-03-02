Man arrested in Janesville after giving fake name, fleeing during traffic stop

JANESVILLE, Wis. (WIFR) - Two people were arrested in Janesville early Thursday morning following a lengthy traffic stop.

It began just after 12:30 a.m., when Janesville Police pulled over Catherine Waite, 37, at the intersection of Tripp Road and Kellie Court. Waite gave a fake name for the man in the passenger seat. Then, she stepped out of the car. The man got into the driver’s seat and drove off.

He eventually drove into a ditch near South Hayner Road and Rockport Road. He then fled on foot. The man, identified as Shannon Patterson, 37, was given medical treatment and taken into custody. He is at the Rock County Jail.

Police discovered Shannon is on probation for a felony charge of possession of a firearm and possession with intent to deliver cocaine. He also has a criminal history that includes aggravated battery and resisting and officer causing substantial bodily harm.

Waite was also arrested. She faces charges of resisting/obstructing an officer. She was also charged with multiple vehicle violations.

