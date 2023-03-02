IHSA Girls Basketball Championships viewing schedule
NORMAL, Ill. (WIFR) - Looking for the Illinois High School Association Girls Basketball Championships this weekend?
Check out this channel listing of all the games:
Thursday, March 2, 2023
Session 1
Game 1 – 1A Semifinal: Okawville vs. Galena 10 a.m.
Game 2 – 1A Semifinal: Christopher vs. St. Thomas More 11:45 a.m.
Over the air- The CW 23.5
Cable:
Comcast Rockford - 436
Mediacom – 11
Spectrum – 7
Satellite
DirecTV – 7
Session 2
Game 1 - 2A Semifinal: Byron vs. Butler Prep 2:30 p.m.
Game 2 – 2A Semifinal: Quincy Notre Dame vs. Mater Dei 4:15 p.m.
Over the air – Circle 23.3
Cable
Comcast Rockford – 434
MediaCom - 102
Spectrum = 194
Session 3 which is the 3rd place games will stream on the NFHS Network only.
Friday, March 3, 2023
Session 4
Game 1 – 3A Semifinal: Peoria HS vs. Nazareth Academy 10 a.m.
Game 2 – 3A Semifinal: Lincoln vs. Deerfield 11:45 a.m.
Over the air- The CW 23.5
Cable:
Comcast Rockford - 436
Mediacom – 11
Spectrum – 7
Satellite
DirecTV – 7
Session 5
Game 1 - 4A Semifinal: Hersey vs. O’ Fallon 2:30 p.m.
Game 2 – 4A Semifinal: Geneva vs. Benet Academy 4:15 p.m.
Over the air – Circle 23.3
Cable
Comcast Rockford – 434
MediaCom - 102
Spectrum = 194
Session 6 which is the 3rd place games will stream on the NFHS Network only.
