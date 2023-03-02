IHSA Girls Basketball Championships viewing schedule

IHSA Girls Baskbetball State Finals on Circle
By WIFR Newsroom
Published: Mar. 2, 2023 at 10:33 AM CST
NORMAL, Ill. (WIFR) - Looking for the Illinois High School Association Girls Basketball Championships this weekend?

Check out this channel listing of all the games:

Thursday, March 2, 2023

Session 1

Game 1 – 1A Semifinal: Okawville vs. Galena 10 a.m.

Game 2 –  1A Semifinal: Christopher vs. St. Thomas More 11:45 a.m.

Over the air- The CW 23.5

Cable:

Comcast Rockford - 436

Mediacom – 11

Spectrum – 7

Satellite

DirecTV – 7

Session 2

Game 1  - 2A Semifinal: Byron vs. Butler Prep 2:30 p.m.

Game 2 – 2A Semifinal: Quincy Notre Dame vs. Mater Dei 4:15 p.m.

Over the air – Circle 23.3

Cable

Comcast Rockford – 434

MediaCom - 102

Spectrum = 194

Session 3 which is the 3rd place games will stream on the NFHS Network only.

Friday, March 3, 2023

Session 4

Game 1 – 3A Semifinal: Peoria HS vs. Nazareth Academy 10 a.m.

Game 2 –  3A Semifinal: Lincoln vs. Deerfield 11:45 a.m.

Over the air- The CW 23.5

Cable:

Comcast Rockford - 436

Mediacom – 11

Spectrum – 7

Satellite

DirecTV – 7

Session 5

Game 1  - 4A Semifinal: Hersey vs. O’ Fallon 2:30 p.m.

Game 2 – 4A Semifinal: Geneva vs. Benet Academy 4:15 p.m.

Over the air – Circle 23.3

Cable

Comcast Rockford – 434

MediaCom - 102

Spectrum = 194

Session 6 which is the 3rd place games will stream on the NFHS Network only.

