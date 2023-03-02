Experts tout the benefits of micro-dosing cannabinoids

By Conor Hollingsworth
Published: Mar. 2, 2023 at 5:48 PM CST|Updated: 33 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - As cannabinoids become more popular in Illinois, leaders in the industry find new ways people can benefit from it.

“People are really looking for that level where the pain goes away, where they actually do have the pain relief and they can function and go through their day without feeling stoned at all,” said Erik Carlson with Buckbee Weed Company in Rockford.

When you think of micro-dosing, you might think of Silicon Valley. It’s a practice made popular by those in the tech industry, experimenting with psychedelic substances to boost creativity.

However, micro-dosing with cannabinoids is much different.

“Micro-dosing can give them medicinal benefits for pain relief, for anxiety, people come in with migraines or stomach issues,” said Toby Wachlin with The Happy Cannabis Company in Loves Park.

Carlson and Wachlin say the practice helps people like retired first responders and athletes.

“This provides good stress relief, particularly for first responders who suffer from PTSD in many occasions. This is an excellent therapeutic,” Carlson said.

But it isn’t for everyone.

“THC and CBD are gonna affect everyone differently. We recommend you experiment safely and find out what works best for you,” Wachlin told 23 News.

Supporters of the plant say we’ve just scratched the surface of its possibilities.

“The science is very new on this and so much of that is because the federal laws outlawed any sort of research on this for 60 years. So it’s really just one plant that is behind on where the research should be,” said Carlson.

Companies like Buckbee’s are in the process of dialing in which cannabinoids help with specific effects. So in the future, you know which type would make you less anxious or take away more pain.

Copyright 2023 WIFR. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Rockford's River District is known for its selection of local shops and restaurants.
Downtown Rockford restaurant to close indefinitely
Strange, mysterious lights in the sky Wednesday night in Rockford confounds residents
Strange, mysterious lights seen in skies across greater Rockford
Gary Freeman, 27, of Palatine is wanted in Ogle County on a $10,000,000 bond.
Man indicted on murder charges in 2022 Rochelle apartment fire
This Polystoechotes punctata or giant lacewing was collected in Fayetteville, Arkansas in 2012...
Giant flying bug found at Arkansas Walmart turns out to be ‘super-rare’ Jurassic-era insect
Body identified
Woman found dead near golf course in Mt. Morris

Latest News

Winnebago County Public Health Administrator urge residents to reduce exposure to PFAS
Winnebago County Health Department raises awareness of toxic chemical
Dr. Sandra Martell urge resident to reduce exposure to PFAS
Winnebago County Health Department raises awareness of toxic chemical
Insulin
Local diabetic community reacts to news of $35 insulin cap
Stateliners with diabetics react to news of insulin price cap
Stateliners with diabetics react to news of insulin price cap