Deputies: Rockford garage fire caused by meth lab explosion

Man charged with possession and manufacturing methamphetamine.
The person who called 9-1-1 told the dispatcher they heard a “loud boom” and “their house shook.”
The person who called 9-1-1 told the dispatcher they heard a “loud boom” and “their house shook.”(Amber Cooper)
By WIFR Newsroom
Published: Mar. 2, 2023 at 3:26 PM CST|Updated: 11 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - What started as a garage fire is now a drug investigation according to the Winnebago County Sheriff’s Office.

Just after 2:30 p.m. Monday, Feb. 20, emergency crews responded to the 6900 block of Vesta Drive for reports of an attached garage on fire. When they arrived, they found 52-year-old Stephen Maroda suffering from burns on his face and body.

The person who called 9-1-1 told the dispatcher they heard a “loud boom” and “their house shook.”

When the Illinois State Fire Marshal investigated the scene, they determined that the production of methamphetamines caused the explosion. Inside the garage were biohazardous materials used in meth manufacturing.

Maroda was taken to a nearby hospital for treatment and later arrested.

Copyright 2023 WIFR. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Rockford's River District is known for its selection of local shops and restaurants.
Downtown Rockford restaurant to close indefinitely
Strange, mysterious lights in the sky Wednesday night in Rockford confounds residents
Strange, mysterious lights seen in skies across greater Rockford
Gary Freeman, 27, of Palatine is wanted in Ogle County on a $10,000,000 bond.
Man indicted on murder charges in 2022 Rochelle apartment fire
This Polystoechotes punctata or giant lacewing was collected in Fayetteville, Arkansas in 2012...
Giant flying bug found at Arkansas Walmart turns out to be ‘super-rare’ Jurassic-era insect
Body identified
Woman found dead near golf course in Mt. Morris

Latest News

Rockford police
Two 19-year-olds face weapons, drug charges after Rockford traffic stop
Authorities arrest a Machesney Park man in connection to a shooting at a local bar
Winnebago County sheriff provides update on Onyx Bar & Grill shooting
Authorities arrest a Machesney Park man in connection to a shooting at a local bar
Winnebago County sheriff provides update on Onyx Bar & Grill shooting
Daniel Elkinton, 41, was last seen learving workaround 3:45 p.m. Friday, Feb. 24.
Search underway for missing Genoa man