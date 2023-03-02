Considerable uncertainty remains over Friday winter storm

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - March, 2023 most certainly came in as a lamb, with temperatures surging to near their highest levels of the year, reaching the middle to even upper 50s in spots.

But that’s not to give us reason to believe we’re done with winter! A cold front has dropped through the Stateline Wednesday evening, shifting winds to the northwest and sending more chilly air our way.

Thursday’s to feature much more in the way of clouds, as well as a northeasterly breeze. That combination is one that doesn’t support strong warming, though we should still manage to reach the lower 40s, especially if we see a few peeks of sunshine.

Clouds and a northeasterly wind will send temperatures downward a bit Thursday, but we'll still remain slightly above normal. (Mark Henderson, WIFR)

For several days, Friday has been the center of our attention, meteorologically speaking, and that remains the case at this time. There still appears to be a strong winter storm system ticketed for the Midwest, but considerable uncertainty regarding the storm’s track, the type of precipitation we’re to see, and the placement of the heaviest snow remains. With that said, we’re starting to get a few more hints as to how this storm may play out.

For as much consistency as there was within our models pertaining to last week’s ice storm, this week’s storm is proving to be the complete opposite, as the models couldn’t possibly be in further disagreement.

All day long, our Timecast model has been showing a dramatic shift southward in the storm track, essentially meaning our area would escape without any precipitation whatsoever.

Our Timecast model has, for the past several runs, consistently kept most, if not all of the precipitation to our south and east. (Mark Henderson, WIFR)

This solution appears to be a bit extreme, given the fact no other models have been singing this tune all week. Thus, we’re treating this solution as a longshot, but it’s not to be thrown out entirely.

Other models, such as the often-reliable European model, have sung a much different tune, and have been singing that tune with consistency. This morning’s run of the European model brings a wintry mix into the area Friday morning, but a quick transition to heavy, wet snow would follow. Such a solution, if true, would bury the Stateline underneath several inches to perhaps a foot of snow.

A different model run earlier this morning suggested a wintry mix would quickly change over to a lengthy period of snow, perhaps bringing major accumulations our way. (Mark Henderson, WIFR)

This, too, seems a bit extreme. It’s not impossible, but something doesn’t add up entirely here, either.

Usually, in meteorology, extreme solutions often appear, and the answer appears to be somewhere in between the extremes. We may be starting to see that showing up in some of this afternoon’s model runs.

Below, you’ll find this afternoon’s European model run. In it, we see a significant shift southeastward in the corridor of heavy snow. It’s not as far south as our Timecast model which, as you may remember, gave us no precipitation whatsoever, but it’s not as far north as its earlier run. Such a solution appears to be more plausible, giving us a period of SOME snow, but not a ton.

This afternoon's version of Model #2 showed a rather significant southward shift, more in line with our Timecast model, but still close enough to bring us some snow. (Mark Henderson, WIFR)

While snowfall amounts are hardly set in stone, and may not be until sometime Thursday, the thought here is that most, if not all of the Stateline will end up with fewer than 4″ of snow.

With that said, we’re still monitoring every piece of data that comes in, and we’ll continue to do just that, knowing that changes to this forecast are still entirely possible over the next 24-36 hours.

