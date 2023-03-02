Cat, missing for 2 years, found nearly 1,600 miles away, police say

A Miami cat, missing for 2 years, was found in Kansas, according to police.
A Miami cat, missing for 2 years, was found in Kansas, according to police.(Prairie Village Police Department)
By Jordan Gartner
Published: Mar. 1, 2023 at 9:32 PM CST|Updated: 57 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PRAIRIE VILLAGE, Kan. (Gray News) - Authorities say a missing cat from Florida was recently found in Kansas.

The Prairie Village Police Department reports that an orange tabby cat was discovered by a resident last month.

The department shared a photo of the feline. Officers said the animal apparently traveled nearly 1,600 miles from the Miami area and was missing for two years.

According to police, it wasn’t immediately clear how the cat made its way from Florida, but one of their animal control officers contacted the cat’s owner after a microchip matched.

Prairie Village police said it’s working on getting the cat reunited with its owner while “figuring out she got here.”

Copyright 2023 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Rockford's River District is known for its selection of local shops and restaurants.
Downtown Rockford restaurant to close indefinitely
Investigators say the shooting suspect was removed from the bar after a fight broke out. He...
Machesney Park man arrested after Onyx Bar & Grill shooting
Body identified
Woman found dead near golf course in Mt. Morris
Local UAW President and Belvidere's mayor optimistic that this isn't final chapter of...
Leaders react to Belvidere Stellantis plant indefinitely going idle
Arrest made in fatal Ogle County motorcycle crash
Arrest made in fatal Ogle County motorcycle crash

Latest News

Angie Gourirand, left, and Cindy Maner, whose cars are buried in the snow, carry their...
To the rooftops: Staggering snowfall in California mountains
FILE - Tourists ride classic convertible cars on the Malecon beside the United States Embassy...
Intelligence agencies say they can’t link adversaries to ‘Havana syndrome’
There remains considerable uncertainty regarding Friday's storm's track, which creates...
Mark's Wednesday Forecast -- 3/1/2023
Sirhan Sirhan once again appeared before the board Wednesday at a hearing at a federal prison...
California board denies parole for RFK killer Sirhan Sirhan