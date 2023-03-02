Baby’s death tied to contaminated breast pump, CDC says

A mother holds a bottle of baby formula as she feeds her infant son, Friday, May 13, 2022, in...
A mother holds a bottle of baby formula as she feeds her infant son, Friday, May 13, 2022, in San Antonio. Federal health officials are warning parents of newborns, Thursday, March 2, 2023, to sterilize equipment used for both bottle- and breast-feeding after a baby died last year from a rare infection tied to a contaminated breast pump.(AP Photo/Eric Gay)
By The Associated Press
Published: Mar. 2, 2023 at 12:43 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(AP) - Federal health officials are warning parents of newborns to sterilize equipment used for both bottle- and breast-feeding after a baby died last year from a rare infection tied to a contaminated breast pump.

The infant, a premature boy, was infected with the bacteria Cronobacter sakazakii, the same germ that sparked a recall and nationwide shortage of powdered infant formula last year, according to a Centers for Disease Control and Prevention report released Thursday.

But this baby’s infection was not caused by contaminated formula.

The child, who was hospitalized, had been fed a mix of breastmilk and liquid human milk fortifier through a tube. Genetic sequencing linked the infection to bacteria isolated from a breast pump used at home. Samples from expressed milk, a breast pump used in the hospital and the liquid human milk fortifier were all negative for the bacteria.

An investigation found that the home breast pump was cleaned in a household sink, sanitized and sometimes assembled while still moist.

Dr. Julia Haston, a CDC expert in pediatric infectious diseases, said the case underscores that cronobacter bacteria are found widely in the environment and can lead to severe and deadly infections.

“There are steps that people can take to prevent infections,” she said, including thoroughly washing, sanitizing and drying hands, equipment and all surfaces before feeding a baby.

___

The Associated Press Health and Science Department receives support from the Howard Hughes Medical Institute’s Science and Educational Media Group. The AP is solely responsible for all content.

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Rockford's River District is known for its selection of local shops and restaurants.
Downtown Rockford restaurant to close indefinitely
Strange, mysterious lights in the sky Wednesday night in Rockford confounds residents
Strange, mysterious lights seen in skies across greater Rockford
Gary Freeman, 27, of Palatine is wanted in Ogle County on a $10,000,000 bond.
Man indicted on murder charges in 2022 Rochelle apartment fire
This Polystoechotes punctata or giant lacewing was collected in Fayetteville, Arkansas in 2012...
Giant flying bug found at Arkansas Walmart turns out to be ‘super-rare’ Jurassic-era insect
Body identified
Woman found dead near golf course in Mt. Morris

Latest News

Authorities arrest a Machesney Park man in connection to a shooting at a local bar
Winnebago County sheriff provides update on Onyx Bar & Grill shooting
A hunter said he killed and skinned what he thought were two coyotes, but later discovered they...
Hunter accused of killing family’s dogs says he thought they were coyotes
FILE - Georgia defensive lineman Jalen Carter speaks during media day ahead of the national...
Jalen Carter, top NFL prospect, posts bond on charges in fatal crash
Authorities arrest a Machesney Park man in connection to a shooting at a local bar
Winnebago County sheriff provides update on Onyx Bar & Grill shooting
Drag artist Vidalia Anne Gentry speaks during a news conference held by the Human Rights...
Tennessee, many others target drag shows