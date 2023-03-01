Weapon recovered at Auburn H.S. on Wednesday

By WIFR Newsroom
Published: Mar. 1, 2023 at 3:21 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - Police are investigating Wednesday after a gun was reportedly found on campus at a Rockford high school.

Auburn High School principal, Jenny Keffer, issued a memo to families discussing what happened:

Keffer shared in the memo that the school did not go into lockdown because “the search and recovery happened very quickly.” She also stated that Rockford police remained on campus Wednesday after the incident.

The tone of the letter reminds families and students that if they see something suspicious, to say something.

“If you see a threat or hear a rumor, please tell us,” Keffer stated. “Just as it happened today, information launched an investigation and quick action.”

