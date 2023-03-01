Rising food insecurity calls more families to food banks

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - We need food to survive, but with rising costs and decreased funding,, buying food doesn’t come easy for some families.

Many in the stateline struggle to buy groceries already, and starting Wednesday, March 1, households receiving the Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP) benefits will see a cut in their allotments, pushing more people toward food banks.

“Last year per month we were probably serving around 44 thousand individuals and now we’re sitting around 54 thousand,” said Northern Illinois Food Bank’s senior program manager Courtney Oakes who also manages the Winnebago Community Market. “With the SNAP allocation, the extra emergency one dropping off, that number is going to rise more.”

Oakes says the Northern Illinois Food Bank offers different services for families to get food including turning into a mini grocery store or shipping food for those who don’t have a form of transportation.

“Every Wednesday, we partner with DoorDash to send out around 600 deliveries in the Rockford area,” Oakes said.

Northern Illinois Food Bank’s senior development officer Julia Jones says the food bank’s goal is to be a safe space for those seeking help.

“To come to the Winnebago Community Market and get a little bit of help with dignity, with a warm welcome, that’s what means the world to me,” Jones said.

Pastor Gary Schwerin says it was his first time volunteering at the food bank but encourages everyone to donate their time as the need for food increases.

“We have tons of issues in the community but most of us choose not to volunteer,” Schwerin said. “Most of us think well that’s somebody else’s business. It isn’t, it’s our business. We live here. We need to make this a better spot.”

The U.S Department of Agriculture says the COVID-19 emergency allotments go away today, March 1, meaning households will lose at least $95 a month in SNAP benefits.

