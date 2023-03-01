One final shot of rain likely in February’s final hours

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - There’s no denying February’s been a mild one in the Stateline, with Rockford having recorded an uncharacteristically high five days of 50°+ temperatures prior to Tuesday. There was a thought that a sixth could occur on the month’s final day, but ultimately, temperatures topped out at 49°.

Not only has it been a mild February, it’s been a remarkably wet one, currently the second wettest of all time. That’s why it should come as no surprise that rain’s in the forecast in February’s final hours.

Precipitation is likely to break out from southwest to northeast around 10:00 Tuesday evening, and will likely maintain residence here through the opening couple hours of March. We’d need 0.26″ to come down before the stroke of midnight to tie the all-time February record for precipitation, which looks highly unlikely to occur. Also unlikely to occur will be any commute impacts Wednesday morning, as rain will have long-since finished.

A quick shot of rain is likely to pass through in February's final hours and March's opening hours. (Mark Henderson, WIFR)

While a few clouds may be around early in the day Wednesday, there’s a high degree of confidence that sunshine will make an appearance, and perhaps a rather lengthy one. That, combined with a west southwesterly breeze should allow March to kick off with highs in the lower to middle 50s on Wednesday.

Sunshine and a southwesterly wind will propel temperatures into the 50s on Wednesday. (Mark Henderson, WIFR)

Clouds are to fill back in Wednesday night, and they’re likely to maintain a presence here for most, if not all of the day Thursday. Additionally, with a northerly wind set to return, temperatures are to regress a good deal, but only to seasonable levels in the lower 40s.

Clouds and northerly winds will spell cooler temperatures Thursday. (Mark Henderson, WIFR)

From there, all attention shifts to a powerhouse winter storm system set to lift into the Midwest on Friday. Earlier thinking was that this storm would stay well south of our area, sparing our region from any direct impacts. That thinking has changed considerably in the past 24 hours, with it now being quite likely our area sees some significant impacts.

There remains plenty of uncertainty regarding the ultimate track of the storm, the availability of cold air for it to tap into, both of which will go a long way in determining what kind of precipitation will fall. The early read is that we’re to find ourselves perilously close to the critical rain/snow line, meaning this could go in a wide variety of directions. Could this turn out to be all rain? Sure, but that’s the least likely scenario. Could this turn out to be all snow? It’s also a possibility, and should that be the case, we could be talking about significant accumulations either here or nearby. This could also, and more that likely will, turn out to be an event during which both rain and snow fall, mixed at times with even some sleet and freezing rain.

With so much uncertainty in the picture right now, and with three days standing between now and the storm’s arrival, it’d be a fool’s errand to throw out any accumulation amounts. Simply put, it would be impossible and irresponsible to do so with any high degree of certainty. The main message now is that it’s a storm worth monitoring, and we’ll be doing just that. Rest assured regular updates are forthcoming.

A wintry mix may begin as early as late Thursday night or very early Friday morning. (Mark Henderson, WIFR)

It's quite possible, if not likely, that we'll find ourselves very close to the critical rain/snow line with this storm. (Mark Henderson, WIFR)

The track will be critical in determining what kind of precipitation we see and how much of it we get. (Mark Henderson, WIFR)

Because the storm's arrival is still nearly three days out, and with there being so much uncertainty, it's far too early to speculate on how much snow may fall. (Mark Henderson, WIFR)

