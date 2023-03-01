Man indicted on murder charges in 2022 Rochelle house fire

OGLE COUNTY, Ill. (WIFR) - A Palatine man is wanted in Ogle County for a Sept. 2022 fire that killed a Rochelle woman.

The Ogle County State’s Attorney’s Office issued charges Tuesday.

Gary Freeman, 27, of Palatine faces four counts of first-degree murder, one count of arson and one count of concealment of a homicidal death.

The charges stem from a house fire that killed 28-year-old Devin Gibbons, of Rochelle.

Emergency crews responded around 10:45 a.m. on Sunday, Sept. 18, 2022 to 503 7th Avenue for a report of smoke coming from the home. It was there that fire personnel found Gibbons dead inside the residence.

The fire was deemed suspicious and during the investigation, Freeman was developed as a suspect.

A news conference is scheduled Wednesday in Ogle County to announce the charges.

