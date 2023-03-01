Man indicted on murder charges in 2022 Rochelle apartment fire

Gary Freeman, 27, of Palatine is wanted in Ogle County on a $10,000,000 bond.
By WIFR Newsroom
Published: Mar. 1, 2023 at 11:29 AM CST|Updated: 5 hours ago
OGLE COUNTY, Ill. (WIFR) - A Palatine man was arrested this week in the Sept. 2022 of an Ogle County woman.

Gary Freeman, 27, was taken into custody in Schaumburg, Ill. and transported to the Ogle County jail.

The Ogle County State’s Attorney’s Office issued charges Tuesday.

Freeman faces four counts of first-degree murder, one count of arson and one count of concealment of a homicidal death.

The charges stem from the death of 28-year-old Devin Gibbons, of Rochelle.

Emergency crews responded around 10:45 a.m. on Sunday, Sept. 18, 2022 to 503 7th Avenue for a report of smoke coming from the building. It was there that fire personnel found Gibbons inside the residence.

The state’s attorney said Wednesday that Gibbons was found with stab wounds inside the burning apartment. During investigation, Freeman was developed as a suspect.

Freeman was taken into custody on a $10,000,000 bond and scheduled for a hearing Wednesday in Ogle County.

