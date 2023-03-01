IceHogs trade defenseman Adam Clendening

This trade marks the end of Clendening’s third stint with the IceHogs
Ring in the New Year with IceHogs 2 for $23 deal
By Michael Tilka
Published: Feb. 28, 2023 at 11:00 PM CST|Updated: 28 minutes ago
ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - The IceHogs continue to make deals ahead of the AHL’s March 10 trade deadline as Rockford sends D Adam Clendening to Hartford.

In exchange for Clending, the IceHogs receive Zach Jordan who will be loaned to the ECHL’s Indy Fuel. To fill Clendening’s spot, Adam Welinski will be loaned to Rockford after Welinski was acquired in a trade for Chicago’s Patrick Kane.

In his third stint in Rockford, Clendening was one of the most productive defenders for the hogs in the 2022-23 season. The New York native’s 24 points were the most among IceHogs defensemen and his 48 games played this year was the fifth-highest on the team.

