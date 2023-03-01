George Lopez to bring ‘OMG Hi!’ comedy tour to Coronado

Ticket pre-sale for the “George Lopez: OMG Hi!” comedy tour opens at 10 a.m. Thursday, March 2.
Ticket pre-sale for the “George Lopez: OMG Hi!” comedy tour opens at 10 a.m. Thursday, March 2.(Coronado PAC)
By WIFR Newsroom
Published: Mar. 1, 2023 at 5:26 PM CST
ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - Iconic comedian, actor and TV star George Lopez is bringing his hit podcast on tour!

Ticket pre-sale for the “George Lopez: OMG Hi!” comedy tour opens at 10 a.m. Thursday, March 2 and opens to the public at 10 a.m. Friday, March 3.

Since 2000, Lopez has done everything from writing to acting, directing and hosting late-night television. His content bridged the entertainment gap for Latinx Americans earning Lopez multiple award nominations and fans across the globe.

Tickets can be purchased through Ticketmaster.com, by calling 815-968-5222, or in-person at the Coronado Performing Arts Center or BMO Center box offices.

For more show information, please visit coronadopac.org.

