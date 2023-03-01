DNA from former presidents, including JFK, will be launched into space

A space burial company is launching the DNA of four former and late presidents into space.
A space burial company is launching the DNA of four former and late presidents into space.(CNN: UNITED LAUNCH ALLIANCE, NASA, MARS ONE)
By CNN Newsource staff
Published: Mar. 1, 2023 at 5:25 PM CST|Updated: 30 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) – The DNA of four former and late presidents will be sent into space.

Celestic, a space burial company, is sending the symbolic remains of George Washington, Dwight Eisenhower, John F. Kennedy and Ronald Reagan on its enterprise flight.

This special launch was fittingly announced on President’s Day.

DNA samples from some non-former presidents will also be part of this trip, including some from “Star Trek” creator Gene Roddenberry, his wife Majel, and “Star Trek” engineer James “Scotty” Doohan.

Copyright 2023 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Rockford's River District is known for its selection of local shops and restaurants.
Downtown Rockford restaurant to close indefinitely
Investigators say the shooting suspect was removed from the bar after a fight broke out. He...
Machesney Park man arrested after Onyx Bar & Grill shooting
Body identified
Woman found dead near golf course in Mt. Morris
Local UAW President and Belvidere's mayor optimistic that this isn't final chapter of...
Leaders react to Belvidere Stellantis plant indefinitely going idle
Arrest made in fatal Ogle County motorcycle crash
Arrest made in fatal Ogle County motorcycle crash

Latest News

FILE - Pittsburgh Steelers senior defensive assistant Brian Flores works with the defense as...
NFL coach Brian Flores’ discrimination case going to court
FILE - Workers continue to clean up remaining tank cars, Tuesday, Feb. 21, 2023, in East...
Ohio senators introduce rail safety bill after fiery crash
A firefighter was killed in a massive four-alarm fire on Main Street in Buffalo's Theatre...
‘Deeply saddened’: New York firefighter killed in massive 4-alarm fire
The TikTok startup page is displayed on an iPhone in Ottawa, Ontario, Monday, Feb. 27, 2023.
TikTok sets new default time limits for minors
Families are struggling with inflation rates and decreased SNAP benefits, leaving them with the...
Rising food insecurity calls more families to food banks